Two remanded over shooting of black rights activist Sasha Johnson

Sasha Johnson shooting

Two men have appeared in court charged with the shooting of black equal rights campaigner Sasha Johnson at a 30th birthday party in south London.

The mother-of-two remains in a critical condition in hospital after being shot in the head.

She was injured during a silent disco in the garden of a house on Consort Road in Peckham just before 3am on Sunday May 23.

Another person was shot in the leg.

On Friday morning, Prince Dixon, 25, of Gravesend, Kent, and Troy Reid, 19, of Southwark, south London, appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court charged with conspiracy to murder.

The two cases were heard separately due to social distancing regulations.

Magistrate Phiroze Neemuchwala remanded both Reid and Dixon into custody ahead of their next appearance at the Old Bailey on June 25.

The two defendants spoke only to give their names and addresses and to confirm they had understood the proceedings.

It brings the total number of people charged over the shooting to four.

Cameron Deriggs, 18, of Lewisham, south-east London, was charged on May 28 while Devonte Brown, 18, of Southwark, south London, was charged on June 12.

Sasha Johnson has been involved in the Black Lives Matter movement (Victoria Jones/PA)

Brown is due to appear at the Old Bailey for a plea hearing on July 7 while Deriggs will appear at the same court on June 25.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard, who is leading the Metropolitan Police’s investigation, said on Thursday evening the investigation had made “significant progress” in the past three weeks.

But he said police had been hampered by a lack of witnesses.

“I know that there were at least 30 people there on the night Sasha was shot,” Mr Leonard said.

“Someone must have seen or know something that could help us get justice for Sasha and her family.”

Ms Johnson is a founding member of the Taking The Initiative Party and has been a prominent

figure in the Black Lives Matter movement since last summer.