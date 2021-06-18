Assisted dying campaigner Paul Lamb ‘finally at peace’ as he dies aged 65

Paul Lamb

Assisted dying campaigner Paul Lamb, who was left paralysed after a car accident, has died at the age of 65.

Humanists UK announced that the father-of-two from Leeds, who took on several legal challenges including one at the Supreme Court, died in hospital on Tuesday.

Mr Lamb’s carer Francesca Hepworth has said she is “shocked” by his death, but expressed relief that he is “finally at peace” after suffering from chronic pain as a result of the car crash in 1990.

Mr Lamb was left with no function from the neck down aside from limited movement in his right arm and required 24-hour care.

Ms Hepworth said: “Paul’s death has been a shock to us all, but I’m glad he is finally at peace.

“For years, Paul grappled with his condition and faced increasing pain, discomfort, and distress.

“But throughout it all, what scared him the most was his utter lack of control, and the prospect of his pain becoming too much to handle.

“I know Paul was resolute in his belief that nobody should be forced to suffer, and determined to keep fighting to change the law on assisted dying.

“I only regret that he now won’t be able to see such a choice realised, if the law were to change.

“I’m proud to have known him, and been able to call such a brave and courageous man my friend. I am going to miss him.”

Humanist UK’s chief executive Andrew Copson said Mr Lamb will leave a “fierce legacy of campaigning”.

He said: “Paul Lamb was a tireless advocate for the right to die who dedicated his life to championing choice for those with terminal or incurable illnesses.

“He endured near constant pain and suffering. But despite this, Paul never accepted the injustice of our country’s ban on assisted dying for the incurably suffering, nor wavered in his determination to change the law.