What the papers say – June 17

A collection of British newspapers

Government plans for opening up international travel and the latest development from the Prime Minister’s former top adviser are splashed across the front pages.

The Daily Telegraph reports officials are considering proposals to allow Britons who have had both coronavirus vaccine doses to avoid having to quarantine when returning from countries on the amber list.

The Daily Telegraph: 'Return of holidays if you are vaccinated'

If the UK regulator approves proposals for vaccinating teenagers, hubs could be created to allow pupils to be given jabs at their own schools, according to the i.

i newspaper: Vaccine hubs in schools if children are offered jabs

The Guardian says Boris Johnson’s ex-special adviser Dominic Cummings has published text messages showing the PM calling Health Secretary Matt Hancock “hopeless”.

Guardian front page, Thursday 17 June 2021: Cummings texts show PM calling health secretary 'totally hopeless'

Metro calls Mr Cummings “Nuclear Dom”, while the Daily Star mocks up the three men involved as clowns next to the headline: “Hopeless bloke said hopeless bloke is hopeless.”

Metro: NUCLEAR DOM? Cummings unleashes PM's WhatsApp messages? Boris brands his Health Sec 'f***ing hopeless'

The PM claims to have full confidence in Mr Hancock, according to The Independent, the Daily Express says “Sorry Dom, we’ve got bigger fish to fry” and the Daily Mirror wonders how the Health Secretary is “still in a job?”

Daily Express: Sorry Dom, we've got bigger fish to fry!

And The Times reports Mr Hancock is set to be exonerated over claims he lied to the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, ministers are considering plans to allow millions of office workers a ‘default’ right to work from home, the Daily Mail says.

The father of Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh has been diagnosed with prostate cancer after delaying a check-up due to the pandemic, reports The Sun.

The Sun: 'Actress Kym Marsh's dad Dave has got incurable prostate cancer after delaying a check-up due to the pandemic'

And the Financial Times says US President Joe Biden has told Vladimir Putin there will be “devastating” consequences if Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny dies in prison.