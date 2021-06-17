Pair in court over suspicious package left in Edinburgh park

The object, said to have the potential to cause harm, was found in Princes Street Gardens on January 11, 2018.

A man and woman have been charged in connection with a suspicious package left in a park in the centre of Edinburgh.

Police Scotland were called to a report of a suspicious object at a shelter in Princes Street Gardens on Thursday January 11, 2018.

Investigators were later said to have found it had the potential to harm people and property nearby.

A 35-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were arrested on Tuesday and Police Scotland said they have now been charged.

The force said in a statement: “A 35-year-old man and 32-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with a suspicious package discovered in Princes Street Gardens, Edinburgh, on Thursday January 11, 2018.

“They are expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.”

