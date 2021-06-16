Former strongman champion to run 48 marathons in 48 days for children in poverty

John Clark

A former international strongman is hoping to raise thousands of pounds for charity by running 48 marathons in each of England’s 48 counties in 48 days.

John Clark, 34, who was crowned Britain’s Natural Strongest Man in 2015 and 2016, is fundraising to support children living in food poverty.

He will begin his challenge in Northumberland on July 5 before eventually arriving in Worcestershire on August 21.

The proceeds of his fundraising will be split between food bank charity the Trussell Trust and Miles4Meals, a charity Mr Clark founded after his own family struggled to make ends meet when a serious accident left his father with life-changing injuries.

Mr Clark, who is originally from Ripon in North Yorkshire and now lives in Worcester, said: “I grew up in a household with a disabled father and a mother who was his full-time carer. We lived in food poverty, reliant on government support to make ends meet.

“I hope to make a difference, so others don’t have to experience the same as I did.”

He believes he will be the first person ever to attempt 48 consecutive marathons in 48 counties and is appealing for people from around the country to help with the attempt.

Volunteers are needed to help plan routes and to run or cycle alongside Mr Clark to help him set a steady pace.

Mr Clark, a former Ripon Grammar School pupil who runs a chain of gyms as well as several mentoring and coaching companies, hopes to raise more than £48,000 for Miles4Meals, which was founded last May.

According to charity Sustain UK, an estimated 8.4 million people are living in food poverty.

“We can all help,” said Mr Clark.