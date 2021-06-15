What the papers say – June 15

A collection of British newspapers

The delay to the easing of lockdown restrictions in England until July leads many of the Tuesday front pages.

The Daily Telegraph writes about Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s “refusal” to offer a cast-iron guarantee that the end of lockdown will not be pushed back further after postponing it by four weeks to July 19.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'It's definitely July 19… unless it's not'#TomorrowsPapersToday ? Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/i2ANrBbRUf — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 14, 2021

The Daily Mirror writes “freedom day delayed”, while the Daily Mail says there was “Tory fury” with the delay which was a “bitter blow to millions of families”.

MAIL: PM: Curbs could go on and on #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/T5O4LodzgG — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 14, 2021

The Sun questions “will we ever be free?”, the Daily Star calls it a “lockdown KO” and Metro says freedom has been “put on ice”.

The Daily Express leads with Mr Johnson’s view that a delay to reopening will save lives, while The Times carries his suggestion the UK must learn to live with the virus.

Tomorrow's front page: Boris – Let's be sensible… delay will save lives#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/q9q98XmWAc — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) June 14, 2021

THE TIMES: We must learn to live with Covid, warns PM #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/MpqjbguGfg — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 14, 2021

The Guardian leads with the quote it was “time to ease off the accelerator” and The Independent writes up to 40,000 people could die this summer from the Delta variant.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 15 June 2021: ‘Time to ease off the accelerator’: Johnson delays end of lockdown pic.twitter.com/4J6zHCA3ds — Guardian news (@guardiannews) June 14, 2021

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Summer death toll could hit 40,000 #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/yoUcg1Af07 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 14, 2021

The i says nine million people are being advised not to travel outside their area, and the Financial Times says the delay to lockdown easing has “thwarted business hopes of additional financial support”.