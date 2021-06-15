Two more days of scorching weather due before UK ravaged by thunderstorms

Summer weather June 14th 2021

Britons have two more days to enjoy the scorching weather until much of the UK is ravaged by thunderstorms.

Monday marked the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures soaring to 29.7C in Teddington, Middlesex, and Met Office meteorologists have said Wednesday could be even warmer in the south.

Tuesday is due to be cloudy but still warm with south-east England likely to see the highest temperatures of 24C to 25C, before the mercury soars again the next day.

We have already seen the #hottestdayoftheyearsofar, but temperatures continued to rise this afternoon with a high of 29.7 degrees Celsius recorded at Teddington, Busy Park in Middlesex ☀️?️ pic.twitter.com/WZXO9uY8Uf — Met Office (@metoffice) June 14, 2021

Light rain showers are also likely to hit Northern Ireland and north-west Scotland on Tuesday morning.

On Wednesday, Met Office forecaster Steven Keates said there will be a “big temperature contrast” in areas north of Yorkshire compared with much of the county and areas further south.

Temperatures of up to 30C are predicted in London, 24C in Cardiff and 18C in Edinburgh, due to a warm front covering the southern half of the nation.

#Tuesday will be rather cloudy ☁️ at first in the southeast. Elsewhere, dry with warm sunny spells ⛅ Cloud will increase to bring rain & strong winds across Northern Ireland & northwest Scotland in the afternoon ?️For more details have a look at the latest #4cast ? pic.twitter.com/MaIM8Pk370 — Met Office (@metoffice) June 14, 2021

Mr Keates said: “It looks like the full force of the heat is going to come back on Wednesday for southern and central England, Northern Ireland and Wales.

“There’s a chance that Wednesday could become the hottest day of the year.

“But there’s a big temperature contrast across the North West versus the South East.”

A man jumps off the pier as people enjoy the sea in Bournemouth (Steve Parsons/PA)

Monday’s record-breaking weather for the year saw crowds flock to beaches and beauty spots.

The UK’s previous high of 2021 was 28.3C in Northolt, north-west London, on June 2.

Mr Keates added the sweltering start to the week will be followed by “three potential rounds of thunderstorms” moving from Europe on Wednesday night, and again on Friday and Sunday.

Crowds flocked to sunspots like Bournemouth beach on Monday (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for the storms which could cause flooding and power cuts from 6pm on Wednesday until 6am on Friday.