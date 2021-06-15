Two coronavirus deaths and 974 new cases in past 24 hours in Scotland

A man carrying testing kits

Scotland has recorded two coronavirus deaths and 974 new cases in the past 24 hours, latest figures show.

It brings the death toll under this measure, of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days, to 7,683.

The daily positivity rate was 5%, down from 5.2% the previous day, according to figures published by the Scottish Government on Tuesday.

There were 137 people in hospital on Monday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up from 128 on Sunday.

Seventeen people were in intensive care, no change on the day before.

So far 3,531,461 people have received the first dose of a Covid vaccination and 2,470,181 have received their second dose.

However, the Scottish Government said that Public Health Scotland experienced IT issues which had an impact on the extraction of vaccination data on June 15.

It said Tuesday’s figures may be an underestimate, and any missing data will be reported in tomorrow’s figures.