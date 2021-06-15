Speaker and PM strike compromise on announcements to cool Commons anger

The Houses of Parliament

Boris Johnson and the Commons Speaker have reached a compromise after the Prime Minister received stinging criticism over his announcement on the delay to ending coronavirus restrictions.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle’s office said the pair agreed that future announcements would be made simultaneously following anger that the Government has ignored the long-standing expectation that ministers will detail major developments to Parliament first.

The Speaker earlier accused Downing Street of “running roughshod” over MPs by opting to release details of the unlocking delay to July 19 in a press conference at 6pm on Monday rather than to Parliament.

But Sir Lindsay and the Prime Minister were said to have reached an agreement after a “cordial meeting” lasting around half an hour at Speaker’s House on Tuesday afternoon.

House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“The Speaker and the Prime Minister met this afternoon. It was a positive meeting in which they agreed the importance of keeping Parliament and the public informed when decisions are made,” Sir Lindsay’s spokeswoman said.

Asked whether any concrete decisions had been made to alleviate the row, the spokeswoman said: “They agreed announcements would be made at the same time.”

A No 10 source confirmed an agreement had been struck but there were no specifics on how future announcements would be made.