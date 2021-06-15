RHS says summer flower shows will go ahead despite delay to restrictions lifting

Hampton Court with visitors to the flower show

The Royal Horticultural Society has said its summer flower shows next month will go ahead despite the delay to ending coronavirus restrictions.

Shows at Hampton Court, Surrey, on July 5-11 and at Tatton Park, Cheshire, on July 21-25 will take place with additional safety measures, the RHS said after the Government announced restrictions would stay in place until July 19.

The RHS said it is awaiting confirmation on the numbers that will be allowed on site at the Hampton Court show, in the grounds of the historic royal palace, but is confident it will be able to run at near to usual capacity.

The flower show at Hampton Court in July will go ahead with additional safety measures (Aaron Chown/PA)

In line with the latest Public Health England guidance and following pilot test events, all visitors will be required to take a lateral flow test before travelling to the shows and have recent evidence to prove a negative result before being admitted to the events.

The RHS said visitors must provide proof of a negative test, which needs to be taken on the day before or morning before travelling to the show, even if they have been vaccinated.

Anyone who tests positive should not travel and must follow Government advice. They will be offered an exchange to the 2022 show, credit or full refund, the horticultural charity said.

Visitors will also have to abide by current Covid-19 rules and the RHS said there would be a number of additional measures in place to make sure everyone feels safe at the summer shows.

These measures include extra parking and park-and-ride options for those travelling by car, socially distanced queuing, enhanced cleaning and waste disposal, hand sanitisers stationed across the showground, contactless transactions and regular exhibitor testing.