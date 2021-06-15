‘Piercing scream’ heard on night two sisters were stabbed to death, court told

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman

A “piercing scream” was heard on the night two sisters were savagely stabbed to death in a park, a court has heard.

Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, were allegedly attacked by 19-year-old Danyal Hussein in the early hours of June 6 last year.

The sisters had been in Fryent Country Park in Wembley, north-west London, to celebrate Ms Henry’s birthday.

Their bodies were discovered in bushes by Ms Smallman’s boyfriend, who had joined the search for the missing women on June 7 last year.

On Tuesday, local resident Elaine Williams told the Old Bailey how she had been watching Silent Witness on television when she heard a noise at 1.45am on June 6.

She said she heard a man shouting and then more than one female shouting “really loud”.

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman entering Fryent Country Park on the night they died (Metropolitan Police/PA)

“All of a sudden I heard one female voice.

“And after I heard this really piercing scream that will live with me forever. It was so intense.”

She told jurors that it was “like a massive argument”.

Riel Karmy-Jones QC, defending, asked if it sounded like the voices knew each other.

Ms Williams replied: “No.”

The next witness, Linda Guerrero, told how she saw two people in bushes as she walked her beagle Bambi on the morning of June 7 last year, before the bodies were discovered.

She said: “I crouched, peered in and I could see there was indeed somebody a bit further along on the ground.

“As I peered in I looked to see what I thought was a couple. The reason I thought it was a couple, the person lying on the floor with their back to me, it looked like they had a bare back.

Court sketch of Danyal Hussein (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

“I also saw a pair of shoes that seemed to be draped over the person with the bare back. They seemed to be lying down.

“I assumed they were a couple because I thought they seemed to be intertwined slightly.

“I said something along the lines: ‘Are you OK, are you alright mate?’ There was no response.”

She added: “We do occasionally get rough sleepers in the park and that’s what I had assumed that the couple were – they had spent the night there sleeping.”

The witness said that she later reported rough sleepers to StreetLink.