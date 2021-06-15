How Covid restrictions are being eased across the UK

Coronavirus â Mon Jun 14, 2021

The next stage in the easing of coronavirus restrictions in England has been delayed by up to four weeks amid concerns over the spread of the Delta variant.

It means the move to Step 4 on the Government’s roadmap out of lockdown, when it had hoped to be in a position to remove all legal limits on social contact, will not go ahead from June 21.

Meanwhile, Scotland is due to reveal on Tuesday whether it will progress with its own next easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Here is the state of play across all four nations of the UK:

– What does the latest announcement mean for England?

England will remain at Step 3 for a further four weeks until July 19.

This means a continuation of existing restrictions such as the rule of six, or two households, for gatherings indoors as well as limits on numbers for sports events, pubs and cinemas.

Working from home where possible continues to be advised and nightclubs will stay closed.

– What changes be made in June 21 in England?

The cap of 30 guests for wedding ceremonies and receptions will be lifted, with the number of attendees to be determined by how many people a venue can safely accommodate with social distancing measures in place.

Venue staff, bands, photographers and anyone else involved in the wedding must be included in the headcount, as well as guests of all ages.

However, food and drink must be ordered, served and consumed by guests seated at a table, and dancing indoors is still not permitted, except for the couple’s first dance.

– What about care homes?

Residents in England will be able to leave their home for more visits without needing to self-isolate for 14 days on their return.

This includes overnight stays with family and friends from next Monday.

– What is happening in Scotland?

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is due to announce whether the latest easing of coronavirus restrictions in Scotland will go ahead on June 28 (Russell Cheyne)

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is due to announce on Tuesday whether the next easing of restrictions in Scotland will go ahead on June 28.

The Scottish Government had previously indicated it hoped to move all areas to Level 0 – the lowest level of restrictions in the five tier system – from this date.

But a rise in Covid cases and hospital figures could mean this is delayed.

– What are the current regulations?

Shetland, Orkney, the Western Isles and some of the smaller islands have been in Level 0 since June 5, while the rest of Scotland is currently in either Level 1 or 2.

In Level 0, up to eight people from four households can meet indoors, while up to 10 people from four households can meet in an indoor public place like a cafe or restaurant.

Under Level 2, people can meet in homes in groups of no more than six, from a maximum of three households while in Level 1 the same applies, but eight people from three households can also meet inside public spaces while, outdoors, the limit is 12 people from 12 households.

– What is happening in Wales?

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has previously warned that social distancing restrictions could remain in place for the rest of 2021 in Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)

Groups of up to 30 people can meet outdoors, including in private gardens, while up to three households can form extended households to meet indoors since June 7.

Larger organised events, such as concerts, football matches and sporting activities, can resume for up to 4,000 people standing and 10,000 people seated.

Live performances was already allowed in hospitality venues, but they are still subject to strict public health restrictions.

– What is the latest in Northern Ireland?

Restrictions in Northern Ireland have already been partially eased (Mark Marlow/PA)

Executive ministers met last week to discuss the latest relaxations of Covid restrictions and they have agreed an indicative date of June 21 for live music to resume, although this subject to review on Thursday.

The Executive also agreed proposals to raise limits on social contact at home from June 21, which would allow 10 people from no more than two households to meet indoors, again subject to review later in the week.