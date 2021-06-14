Tory MP makes public apology in Commons for bullying parliamentary staff

Daniel Kawczynski was ordered to apologise for his behaviour after struggling with IT issues.

Conservative MP Daniel Kawczynski

A Tory MP has been forced to make a humiliating public apology for bullying parliamentary committee staff as he struggled with IT issues.

Daniel Kawczynski made the statement for acting in a “threatening and intimidating manner” towards the complainants after he was unable to join a committee hearing due to technical problems.

A disciplinary report said the Shrewsbury and Atcham MP consumed a “significant amount of alcohol” on the day and phoned the manager of the committee staff while under the influence, behaviour that was “grossly unprofessional”.

The incident occurred in April 2020, as Parliament was adapting to new remote working during the coronavirus lockdown.

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Kawczynski said: “I did not swear nor raise my voice but my behaviour led to two complaints. I have reflected on my behaviour, I accept it constituted bullying and as such was highly inexcusable.

“The circumstances were stressful for the staff who were assisting the committee and for me.

“I’ve apologised to them before and I apologise to them again and to the House unreservedly. I will never repeat such behaviour.”

But before making the Commons statement, Mr Kawczynski told BBC Radio Shropshire he was only doing it because he had “no alternative” and would face further sanctions if he refused.

