Teenager arrested after football club’s defibrillator kit vandalised

We are investigating a report of a defibrillator being damaged and stolen at Buxted FC on 13 June.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage.

We're aware of a video circulating online and would ask the public not to post speculative comments. pic.twitter.com/a8eJbhQk8W

— Sussex Police (@sussex_police) June 14, 2021