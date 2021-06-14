Health leaders ‘relieved’ by lockdown extension

Hospital business rates

Health leaders have expressed “relief” that the Prime Minister has extended the current lockdown restrictions for another four weeks.

Pushing back so-called Freedom Day to July 19 will mean that the NHS can vaccinate “many more people”, NHS Providers said as it welcomed the “cautious” approach.

It will also mean that there is “less pressure” on hospitals which are still recovering from the effects of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the NHS Confederation said health leaders will be “relieved” at the delay.

Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, said that a cautious approach “is prudent”.

Boris Johnson has confirmed the delay to the easing of lockdown restrictions.@ChrisCEOHopson says that operationally trust leaders will welcome this news, while understanding the impact of restrictions on people's lives, mental health and the economy. ?https://t.co/CZ6fZlMIk8 pic.twitter.com/6iU8WwKgRk — NHS Providers (@NHSProviders) June 14, 2021

He said: “There is welcome increasing evidence that, for this pattern of variants, vaccines are breaking the chain between COVID-19 infections and the high levels of hospitalisations and mortality we saw in previous waves.

“A delay of four weeks will enable the NHS to do two important things. It will enable us to confirm the extent to which vaccines have broken the chain between infections and hospitalisations and deaths. And, crucially, it will enable us to vaccinate many more people with double doses and a period of protection build up.

“It will also mean less pressure on hospitals at a point when they are very busy recovering care backlogs and dealing with increased demand for emergency care with significantly reduced capacity, due to the need to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in hospitals.

“So trust leaders will welcome the decision taken today, for operational reasons. But they will also understand the impact of continuing lockdown measures on people’s lives, mental health and on the economy.

”Vaccines will enable us to exit this current pandemic soon. But we must all understand that the virus will be with us for a long time yet. So our next task will be to discuss what the NHS, and we as a nation, need to do to live with the virus longer term. That debate has barely started.”

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, added: “Health leaders will be relieved that the Prime Minister has listened to their warnings and extended the current lockdown restrictions.

“With rising hospitalisations, over 7,700 cases of coronavirus being confirmed every day in England, around half of the adult population not having been fully vaccinated yet, and over one million people believed to have ‘Long Covid’, opening up further before 21 June would have been dangerous.

“Our members are committed to using this extra time to vaccinate as many adults as they can so that we can protect our population and support the NHS to continue to restore its services for patients.