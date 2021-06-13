Fan in ‘serious condition’ after falling from Wembley stands during England game

Euro 2020 Previews – Wembley Stadium

A football fan was rushed to hospital in a “serious condition” after falling from the stands at Wembley during England’s 1-0 win over Croatia, the stadium has confirmed.

A Wembley Stadium spokesman said that the spectator fell just after kick-off and was given medical attention at the ground before being taken to hospital.

England’s Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring (Martin Rickett/PA)

He added: “We can confirm that a spectator fell from the stands just after kick-off in the match between England and Croatia at Wembley Stadium.

“The spectator was given on-site medical attention and was then taken to hospital in a serious condition.

“We will continue to work with Uefa to ensure the matter is fully investigated and we are continuing to monitor the situation.”