Stars send support for Christian Eriksen after collapse on pitch at Euros

Christian Eriksen File Photo

Politicians and celebrities have shared messages of support for the family of Denmark footballer Christian Eriksen after the player collapsed on the pitch during his country’s Euro 2020 game against Finland.

UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden was among those who posted online about the “awful scenes” witnessed at the match in Copenhagen, as Eriksen’s teammates surrounded him to protect his privacy.

The midfielder dropped to the ground at the Parken Stadium shortly before half-time, leaving players from both teams in clear distress.

English referee Anthony Taylor called medics on to the pitch and Eriksen underwent prolonged treatment.

Pictures circulating on social media appeared to show Eriksen being stretchered off the pitch with his eyes open.

Uefa later said the former Tottenham player had been transferred to hospital and stabilised.

Awful scenes at Denmark v Finland Euros game. Thoughts with Christian Eriksen and his family. — Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) June 12, 2021

It said the match would be restarted on Saturday evening “following the request made by players of both teams”.

Denmark tweeted an update which read: “Christian Eriksen is awake and is (set) for further examinations at Rigshospitalet (hospital).”

Former Spurs striker Gary Lineker, who was in the BBC studio for the match, tweeted: “Thank heavens. Some hope. Thoughts are with him and his family.”

Thank heavens. Some hope. Thoughts are with him and his family. https://t.co/edGG2LFex7 — Gary Lineker ? (@GaryLineker) June 12, 2021

Writing on Twitter shortly after the incident Mr Dowden said: “Awful scenes at Denmark v Finland Euros game. Thoughts with Christian Eriksen and his family.”

Fabrice Muamba, the former Bolton midfielder who collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest during a televised FA Cup game in 2012, tweeted “Please God” following the incident.

Other players posting similar tweets for the Denmark midfielder included former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher and Manchester United’s former right-back Gary Neville as well as current England and Aston Villa forward Jack Grealish.

David Lammy, the Labour MP for Tottenham and shadow justice secretary, tweeted: “Prayers and thoughts for Danish and Spurs Legend Christian Eriksen.

“We are all rooting for you brother.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted: “Deeply upsetting scenes in Copenhagen.