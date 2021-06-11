Patience will pay off if easing of coronavirus restrictions is delayed, PM told

#COVID19 VACCINE UPDATE: Daily figures on the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses that have been given in the UK.

As of 10 June, 69,743,980 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given in the UK.

Visit the @PHE_uk dashboard for more info:▶️ https://t.co/cQkuLQglz1 pic.twitter.com/cx8UDEC2Aa

— Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) June 10, 2021