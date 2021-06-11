In Pictures: Protests and protocol at G7 summit

Left to right, president of the European Council Charles Michel, US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi during the leaders' official welcome and family photo during the G7 summit in Cornwall

World leaders have gathered in Cornwall for the G7 summit, where they posed for the customary group photo before meetings began.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosted the leaders’ official welcome in Carbis Bay.

He was joined by Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, European Council president Charles Michel, US President Joe Biden, Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga, , Italian PM Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

(Leon Neal/PA)

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds also fitted in a stroll along the beach.

(PA)

Joe Biden was spotted keeping a close eye on the time.

(Leon Neal/PA)

Security was tight on Friday morning ahead of the leaders’ formal arrival, with police taking to the water to examine the scene in St Ives.

(Ben Birchall/PA)

(Ben Birchall/PA)

Local businesses in St Ives marked the occasion, with Graeme Parkhill of Pengenna Pasties proudly showing off his commemorative G7 snack.

(Ben Birchall/PA)

(Ben Birchall/PA)

Extinction Rebellion activists staged protests ahead of the talks.

(Ben Birchall/PA)

(Ben Birchall/PA)

(Ben Birchall/PA)

(Ben Birchall/PA)

The leaders were recreated in sand on a Cornwall beach to demand further donations of Covid-19 vaccines to countries around the world.

(Avaaz)

With some leaders including US president Joe Biden having arrived in advance of the summit, French president Emmanuel Macron was among those touching down in Cornwall on Friday morning.

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with an elbow bump.

(Alastair Grant/PA)

Meanwhile, US First Lady Jill Biden joined the Duchess of Cambridge on a visit to Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, Cornwall, as the summit got under way. They met to discuss early years child development.

The visitors toured a classroom, meeting some of the younger children at the school which teaches four to 11-year-olds.

(Aaron Chown/PA)

(Aaron Chown/PA)