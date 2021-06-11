Heathrow passenger numbers 90% below pre-pandemic levels

UK NewsPublished:

Just 675,000 people travelled through the west London airport last month.

A passenger at Heathrow
Heathrow’s passenger numbers are languishing at 90% below pre-pandemic levels, the UK’s busiest airport said.

Just 675,000 people travelled through the west London airport last month, compared with 6,769,000 in May 2019.

Chief executive John Holland-Kaye said: “With the G7 starting today, ministers have a chance to kick-start the green global recovery by agreeing how to resume international travel safely and setting a mandate for sustainable aviation fuels that will decarbonise aviation.

“This is the time for them to show global leadership.”

