Family hails life-changing technology for Grace as she awaits heart transplant

18-month-old Grace Westwood

An 18-month-old girl has become the first child in the UK to be fitted with a mobile Berlin Heart driving unit while she waits for a transplant.

Grace Westwood is being treated at the Freeman Hospital, Newcastle, more than 200 miles from her home in Birmingham.

Last month she was fitted with the fully portable driving unit, meaning she can spend time away from the ward and her parents Becci and Darren can take her for a walk in her pushchair.

Grace Westwood is being treated at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle (Newcastle Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust)

The machine looks like a small suitcase and has a battery life of up to eight hours.

The previous unit was heavy and its batteries only lasted up to half an hour, meaning Grace could not be taken far from the ward.

The new technology was developed in an international collaboration and has won an award.

Paediatric consultant Dr Emma Simpson from the Freeman Hospital said: “Our goal was to reduce the stress and impact of a long-term hospitalisation on the children and their families by offering them mobility and autonomy in their daily lives in the hospital environment.”

Today we had the privilege of spending some time with lovely Grace Westwood & her mum Becci. Grace, who is currently awaiting a heart transplant, is the 1st child in the UK to have a mobile Berlin Heart driving device fitted by our Freeman team. Dr Emma Simpson explains more ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/c3JWvDbZfe — Newcastle Hospitals (@NewcastleHosps) June 11, 2021

Grace was born in November 2019 and her battle for life has been made harder by the pandemic.

Mr Greenwood said: “It turned out that Grace was born with an impairment of the left ventricle but for a week it was a mystery what was wrong with her.

“She was so poorly and it wasn’t until we went into Birmingham Children’s Hospital we found out she had a heart condition.”

Grace was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy and in March 2020 she became more severely ill and in May last year she was flown to Newcastle for specialist treatment, while her parents had to travel up separately by car.

She was fitted with a Berlin Heart to keep her alive until a transplant organ becomes available.

Grace with her father Darren (Newcastle Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust/PA)

Her mother Becci Jones said: “She’s leading as normal a life as she can and is amazing in herself.

“She loves everything and everyone and, while we’ve got to be careful with her, she’s trying to walk, she’s chatty and smiling all the time.”

Mr Westwood said the new unit will make a huge difference to their lives.