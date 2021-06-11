15-year-old boy killed in stabbing near London school

Stabbing scene

A 15-year-old boy has died after being stabbed in west London during the morning school run.

Officers were called to reports of a fight on Blyth Road in Hayes just before 8.35am on Friday.

The victim was found suffering from multiple stab wounds and died at the scene.

Forensic officers are at the scene (Ian West/PA)

The incident happened close to Global Academy – a college for students aged 14 to 19 – at a time when youngsters would have been making their way to school.

The Metropolitan Police said a suspect had been detained, but provided no further details.

Police commander for Hillingdon, Chief Superintendent Peter Gardner, said: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of a child’s life to knife crime in Hillingdon.

“This incident, that claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy, took place during this morning’s school run.

“A family has been devastated and the effects of this terrible incident will reverberate throughout our communities.

“As a parent of a teenage boy myself, I cannot imagine the pain the family is going through and I offer our full condolences and support.”

He added that police patrols in the area will be stepped up.

Labour MP for Hayes and Harlington John McDonnell tweeted: “If anyone can assist the police with any information on this tragic incident, I urge them to come forward.”

Formal identification of the victim has yet to take place and a post-mortem examination will be held in due course, police said.

Cordons remain in place at the scene.