William and Kate to attend first G7 events

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are to take part in their first G7 events, another milestone in their progression as senior royals.

William and Kate will join the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall at the G7 leaders reception at the Eden Project on Friday evening.

Afterwards, Charles, joined by his son the duke, will host a reception for the leaders and chief executive officers from some of the world’s largest companies to discuss how the private sector can work with governments to tackle the climate emergency.

Earlier in the day, Kate and First Lady Jill Biden will conduct a joint engagement.

First Lady Jill Biden said she was excited to meet the Queen (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mrs Biden was asked on Thursday about meeting the royal family – with the Bidens due to have tea with the Queen at Windsor Castle on Sunday.

She replied: “Well, we’re hoping to focus, I think, on education.

“Joe and I are both looking forward to meeting the Queen. That’s an exciting part of the visit for us. We’ve looked forward to this for weeks and now it’s finally here. It’s a beautiful beginning.”

The Big Jubilee Lunch will form part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022 and during Friday the monarch, joined by Kate and Camilla, will attend an event in celebration of The Big Lunch, an initiative spearheaded by the Eden Project.