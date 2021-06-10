What the papers say – June 10

The nation’s papers focus on the latest pandemic angles as well as US President Joe Biden’s arrival in the UK ahead of the G7 summit.
The i leads with Prime Minister Boris Johnson “casting doubt” over the June 21 easing of lockdown restrictions.
But the Daily Mail says rising vaccination appointments and a booming economy should convince Mr Johnson to go ahead with Freedom Day as planned.
The Daily Mirror, meanwhile, says nearly a fifth of the nation’s pubs are facing closure by August due to Covid restrictions.
And The Guardian reports that care home operators say Health Secretary Matt Hancock was “repeatedly warned” of the risk of not carrying out Covid testing on people discharged from hospitals into care homes in March 2020.
In G7 news, The Times and Financial Times report on Joe Biden’s arrival, with the papers also saying the US President is set to press Mr Johnson on the Northern Ireland protocol.
Elsewhere, more than 150 Oxford dons are protesting over Oriel College’s decision to keep a statue of Cecil Rhodes, according to The Daily Telegraph.
The Daily Express leads on a war of words between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the BBC after the broadcaster said the Queen was “never asked” if Harry and Meghan could name their new daughter after the monarch’s old nickname, Lilibet.
Metro leads on the trial of a teenager who murdered two sisters after allegedly making a pact with a “demon” to “sacrifice” women in order to win the lottery.
And Brexit trade issues over sausages features on the front of the Daily Star.