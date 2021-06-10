Leaders will feast on Cornish food at G7 summit

Fishing boats moored in St Ives harbour, in Cornwall

Leaders will feast on Cornwall’s finest food and soak up some of the county’s culture during the G7 summit.

At a lavish dinner at the Eden Project on Friday night they will be served fish caught off the Cornish coast and cooked by Emily Scott, chef at the Watergate Bay hotel near Newquay.

The visiting leaders will take a trip to the Eden Project during the G7 summit (Ben Birchall/PA)

The menu for Friday night is:

– Starter: spiced melon, gazpacho, coconut, high note herbs.

– Main: Turbot roasted on the bone with Cornish new potatoes and wild garlic pesto with greens from the local Padstow kitchen gardens.

– Cornish cheese course: Gouda, Cornish yarg, helford blue.

– Dessert: English strawberry pavlova.

– Petit fours: clotted cream fudge, mini clotted cream ice cream cone with chocolate earl grey truffles.

Saturday night’s dinner will be a less formal affair, with the leaders tucking into a barbecue on the beach in Carbis Bay cooked by Simon Stallard, from the Hidden Hut in Portscatho.

The visiting leaders will also be treated to a flypast by the Red Arrows.

A Red Arrows flypast is planned (Brian Lawless/PA)

They will be served:

– Canapes including: sparkling scallops, Curgurrell crab claws and Portscatho mackerel.

– Main: Seared and smokey Moorland sirloin, Newlyn lobster and scorched leeks served with sides of layered Cornish potato chips, St Just purple sprouting broccoli and salt-baked beetroot.

– Dessert: Beach Hut Sundae.

Afterwards the leaders will also be able to have baked brie, hot buttered rum and toasted marshmallows around fire pits on the beach.

Sea shanty group Du Hag Owr will provide the musical accompaniment to the event.