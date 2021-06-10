Jill Biden and Carrie Johnson join their husbands for stroll ahead of G7

G7 Summit

First Lady Jill Biden and Carrie Johnson joined their husbands for a walkabout in Cornwall, ahead of the Prime Minister’s first meeting of the G7 summit with the US president.

Boris Johnson said he would not disagree with Joe Biden on his suggestion they both “married way above our stations” after the two couples went for a stroll outside Carbis Bay Hotel in Carbis Bay.

The two leaders and their wives admired the view near the luxury hotel, with Mr Biden saying: “It’s gorgeous.

“I don’t want to go home.”

First Lady Jill Biden, US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Johnson walk outside Carbis Bay Hotel (Toby Melville/PA)

Newlyweds Mr and Mrs Johnson walked hand in hand for their first major engagement as a married couple on Thursday, almost two weeks on from their low-key wedding ceremony at Westminster Cathedral.

Mrs Johnson opted for a red mid-length dress, which appeared to be a £325 gown by London-based designer L.K.Bennett, for the walk, while Mrs Biden wore a black and white dress with a black blazer.

As the two men were sitting next to each other in Carbis Bay Hotel, where the G7 summit will be hosted, Mr Biden said: “I told the Prime Minister we have something in common.

“We both married way above our stations.”

Mr Johnson responded: “I’m not going to dissent on that one.

“I’m not going to disagree with you there or indeed on anything else, I think highly likely.”