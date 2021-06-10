Cornwall hotel closes following Covid-19 outbreak

The Pedn Olva hotel

A hotel in Cornwall reportedly hosting media and security staff for the G7 has closed following a coronavirus outbreak.

The website for the Pedn Olva hotel in St Ives said it has temporarily shut on Thursday and directed inquiries to its owners, St Austell Brewery.

The hotel said a number of staff had been affected and it would close for deep cleaning following discussions with Public Health England (PHE).

According to reports, the hotel had identified a coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday.

The hotel owners, St Austell Brewery, said: “We can confirm that a number of our team at the Pedn Olva, St Ives, have tested positive for Covid-19.

“We immediately notified Public Health England of these cases and have been working closely with them to ensure we follow all appropriate safety guidelines.

“Following extensive discussions over the last few days with PHE and Cornwall Council, we have taken the decision to fully close the hotel.

“We fully appreciate the inconvenience given the limited accommodation options available in the area at the moment but the safety and security of our team and guests is our upmost priority.

“The hotel will reopen once a full Covid-19 deep clean has taken place and we have the available staff to run it.”

PHE and the Department for Health and Social Care have been approached for comment.