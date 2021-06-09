Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Members of the armed forces at a mobile Covid-19 vaccination centre outside Bolton town hall (Peter Byrne/PA)

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to June 5, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (June 6-9) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 256 (81%) have seen a rise in rates, 56 (18%) have seen a fall and three are unchanged.

Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire continues to have the highest rate, with 867 new cases in the seven days to June 5 – the equivalent of 579.2 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 438.9 in the seven days to May 29.

Rossendale in Lancashire has the second highest rate, up slightly from 312.0 to 320.4, with 229 new cases.

Bolton in Greater Manchester has the third highest, down from 378.4 to 310.6, with 893 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

South Ribble (up from 114.6 to 285.2)

Burnley (126.0 to 286.8)

Blackburn with Darwen (438.9 to 579.2)

Stockport (80.4 to 203.5)

Ribble Valley (152.7 to 272.6)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on June 9 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 5; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 5; rate of new cases in the seven days to May 29; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to May 29.