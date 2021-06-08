More support for England’s North West to tackle Indian variant – Hancock

Coronavirus

A “strengthened package of support” will be provided for Greater Manchester and Lancashire to tackle a rise in the Delta variant of coronavirus, Matt Hancock has told MPs.

The Health Secretary told the Commons the Government faces a “challenging decision” over whether to lift remaining lockdown restrictions across England on June 21.

He added: “I can tell the House that today, working with local authorities, we are providing a strengthened package of support based on what’s happening in Bolton to help Greater Manchester and Lancashire tackle the rise in the Delta variant that we are seeing there.

“This includes rapid response teams, putting in extra testing, military support and supervised in-school testing.

(PA Graphics)

“I want to encourage everyone in Manchester and Lancashire to get the tests on offer.

“We know that this approach can work, we’ve seen it work in south London and in Bolton in stopping a rise in the number of cases.

“This is the next stage of tackling the pandemic in Manchester and Lancashire and of course it’s vital that people in these areas, as everywhere else, come forward and get the jab as soon as they are eligible because that is our way out of this pandemic together.”

The Delta variant of Covid-19 was first identified in India.