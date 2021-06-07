Travelodge expands UK network as it opens seven new hotels

Travelodge hotel

Travelodge is opening seven new hotels on Monday, creating almost 150 jobs in an investment of around £70 million.

They are part of 17 hotels the group announced earlier this year that it expects to open in 2021.

Locations include Boston, Bristol, Poole, St Albans and Witney, boosting the number of Travelodge hotels to 592 across the UK, Ireland and Spain.

Craig Bonnar, Travelodge chief executive, said: “We are delighted to mark the start of the summer holiday season by extending our UK hotel network by officially opening seven new hotels in one day.

“These seven new properties not only extend our UK network to 578 hotels but also offer even more great value choice to business and leisure customers whilst playing a pivotal role in supporting local economies.