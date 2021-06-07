Key announcements from Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference 2021

Apple's iOS 15 software

Apple has completed its annual preview of the new features coming to the iPhone and its other devices and services later this year.

Here is a look at the key updates on the way when the software is released to the public in the autumn.

– iOS 15

The biggest update in iOS 15 is coming to FaceTime, which in the wake of the pandemic and the rise of apps such as Teams and Zoom, is now going to look and feel much more like those platforms.

FaceTime users will be able to schedule calls for the first time, and share links to join the virtual gatherings, links which will even enable Android and Windows users to join FaceTime calls via a web browser – another first.

The other big change is something Apple is calling Focus.

This takes the Do Not Disturb feature and allows users to customise it further, with new Focus themes which block out notifications from friends and family when switched to work mode, or shut out notes from colleagues when a user wants to spend quality time with loved ones.

Notifications have also been undated with a new Summary tool, which will group certain, less-pressing alerts together as a collection and can be scheduled to come through when you’ve got more time to go through them.

Elsewhere, the Wallet app is expanding to now support house and hotel room keys, as well as office passes for the first time, so users can tap with their iPhone to enter.

Apple Maps has been given a new, more detailed 3D look too, while the iPhone camera is now able to spot and lift text from images.

– iPadOS

The widgets introduced to the iPhone home screen last year are now coming to iPad, while multitasking tools have been enhanced to give users ways to customise different split-screen set-ups.

A Quick Note feature is coming too, meaning users can swipe from the corner of the screen at any time and within any app with an Apple Pencil to launch a new note and quickly scribble down what they need to.

– watchOS

Health and wellbeing were again key parts of the Apple Watch software update, with a new Reflect app joining the Breathe feature inside a new Mindfulness app.

Reflect will ask users to think of a happy thought or moment of joy for a few seconds and focus on it, as a new alternative to the breathing exercises in the Breathe app.

Meanwhile, tai chi and pilates workouts have been added to the Fitness apps, and Portrait photos can now be used as interactive watch faces.

– macOS

To be called macOS Monterey, the next version of the computer software will include a new tool called Universal Control, which will enable people to use a single mouse and keyboard to control and navigate the screens of up to three different devices.

For example, someone editing an image on a MacBook will be able to use the trackpad to move over and take control of their iPad set up next to them, and even an iMac as well if they have one – allowing them to work across the three machines at once.

Safari, Apple’s web browser, has also been given a redesign, with a more compact, tidier address bar and tabs section and the ability to group tabs into collections for the first time.