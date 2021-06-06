What the papers say – June 6

A collection of British newspapers

A landmark global tax deal, plans to vaccinate all 12-year-olds and the Cambridges helping to rescue the Union are among the stories leading the Sunday papers.

A “seismic tax deal” which will “end the legal tax avoidance by online giants” leads the Sunday Express, with the paper carrying the headline “Britain steps up to lead the world”.

The Sunday Mirror also leads on the deal brokered by the G7 group of advanced economies, with Labour calling for the £7.9 billion raised to go towards hospitals and schools.

The Sunday Mirror: Give Tech Tax Billions To NHS & Schools G7

The Sunday Times writes the royals are fearful that politicians are “losing Scotland” and the palace has drawn up plans for the Cambridges to build on the success of a recent visit to the country.

The Sunday Telegraph says August is the date from which children will be given Covid jabs with Health Secretary Matt Hancock telling the paper a “huge proportion” of recent cases are in youngsters.

The Sunday Telegraph: 'Plan to jab 12-year-olds before new school year'

Sticking with vaccines, and The Observer leads with Prime Minister Boris Johnson being told progress on climate change could be held back if developing nations do not share jabs.

The Independent says a “significant majority” of people are worried about the plans to lift remaining Covid restrictions by June 21.

The Mail on Sunday leads with calls from Home Secretary Priti Patel for social media firms to remove posts which “glamourise” illegal crossings of the Channel.

The Mail On Sunday: "Migrants: Priti Pins Blame On Facebook And TikTok"

The Sunday People writes police have a “new clue” on the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.