Monkey reunited with family after being found at train station

Monkey

A monkey has been reunited with its family after being found at a train station near Glasgow.

Passengers alerted the operator about the small primate at Cambuslang on Saturday afternoon.

Scotrail then put out an appeal to reunite the monkey, believed to be a marmoset, with its owners.

UPDATE: It's good news people. This wee fella has been reunited with his family! Here he is one last time eating a tin of fruit. Canny believe he had a tin opener!?^Megan pic.twitter.com/LTXYrT0kG2 — ScotRail (@ScotRail) June 5, 2021

Hours later, the operator revealed the family had been found and the monkey was now with them.

Scotrail tweeted: “‘ve dealt with lost phones, handbags and glasses over the years but this is definitely a first! If you’ve lost your monkey… it’s waiting on the next service from Cambuslang into the town.

The operator added: “It’s good news people. This wee fella has been reunited with his family! Here he is one last time eating a tin of fruit.