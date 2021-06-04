What the papers say – June 4

The blow to the travel industry and the holiday plans of millions of Britons caused by a revamp of the green list dominates the front pages.
Britons are rushing to cancel their holidays amid the latest wave of “travel chaos”, says The Times.
The Independent also says vacation plans have been “plunged into chaos”, while also pondering what the future holds for Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The Daily Mail also calls it chaos, the Daily Mirror says it is a “nightmare”, while the Daily Express reflects on a “summer holiday blow for millions”.
The Guardian soberly reports Britain’s borders and travel rules have been tightened as new Covid variants spark a fresh wave of alarm over the pandemic.
The Daily Telegraph says Britons’ holidays are now “in doubt” as Portugal has been moved to amber on the Government’s traffic light system.
And Metro says simply that “Britain is grounded”.
In other angles, the i urges Britons to holiday in the UK to save the June 21 target date for the lifting of Covid restrictions.
And the Daily Star turns its sights on several senior Government figures headed by Boris Johnson, mocking up photos to depict them as the “clueless clowns who are ruining our summer hols”.
In other news, the Financial Times reports figures suggesting the jobs market is “firing on all cylinders”.