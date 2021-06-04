Number of people in England with Covid-19 ‘up by three quarters’

A person undertaking a coronavirus test

The number of people who had Covid-19 in England has increased by around three quarters in a week, figures suggest.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates that 85,600 people in England had the virus in the week to May 29 – equating to around one in 640 people in private households.

This is the highest level since the week to April 16 and is up from 48,500 people – one in 1,120 people in private households – in the week ending May 22.

Figures are still lower than they were earlier this year, with the ONS estimating that 1,122,000 people had Covid-19 in the week to January 2.

(PA Graphics)

The percentage of people testing positive for Covid-19 is estimated to have increased in north-west England, the East Midlands and south-west England.

There are also signs of a possible increase in the West Midlands and London while the trend is uncertain for other regions, the ONS said.

In many regions positivity rates are very low, meaning trends are difficult to identify since they are affected by small changes in the number of people testing positive from week to week.

North-west England had the highest proportion of people of any region in England likely to test positive for coronavirus in the week to May 29: around one in 280.

South-east England had the lowest estimate: around one in 1,490.

The ONS said the percentage of people testing positive has increased in those aged 35 years and over and in school Year 7 to school Year 11 in England in the week ending May 29.

Latest data show #COVID19 infection rates have increased in England with early signs of an increase in Wales – trends are uncertain in Northern Ireland and Scotland. Caution should be taken when interpreting small movements in trends https://t.co/qVv3btsdhl pic.twitter.com/sfEReodb1z — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) June 4, 2021

Meanwhile, there are “early signs” of an increase in the percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus in Wales, with around one in 1,050 people estimated to have had Covid-19 in the week to May 29.

This is up from one in 3,850 in the previous week and is the highest estimate since the week to April 16.

In Northern Ireland the trend is “uncertain”, with an estimate of around one in 800 for the week to May 29, broadly unchanged from one in 820 in the previous week.

The trend is also “uncertain” for Scotland, where the latest estimate is around one in 680, broadly unchanged from one in 630.