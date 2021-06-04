Murder suspect in court charged with fatal double stabbing of mother and son

Police and forensic officers at the scene in High Holme Road, Louth

A 29-year-old man has been remanded into custody by a crown court judge after being charged with the murder of a mother and her young son who were found stabbed to death.

Daniel Boulton is alleged to have killed his ex-partner Bethany Vincent and her nine-year-old son Darren Henson on Monday evening.

Ms Vincent, 26, and her son suffered fatal stab wounds during an incident in High Holme Road, Louth, at around 8.29pm.

Floral tributes and teddy bears were left at the scene in High Holme Road (Joe Giddens/PA)

Boulton has also been charged with wounding with intent to resist arrest after an incident on Tuesday in which an off-duty police officer was stabbed in the Hubbard’s Hills area of the town.

He also faces a charge of burglary in which it is alleged between May 30 and June 2, having entered a bungalow in the Hubbard’s Hills area, he stole clothing food and drink.

On Friday, the defendant spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth during a four-minute hearing at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

At the city’s crown court on the same date, the defendant, wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey jogging bottoms, was remanded into custody until July 5 for a plea hearing.

A police officer stood guard at the scene on Tuesday (Joe Giddens/PA)

Boulton, of Alexandra Road, Skegness, was not required to enter any pleas at either hearing on Friday.

On Tuesday, an air ambulance and a number of police vehicles could be seen in the Hubbard’s Hill area where the officer was injured.

The suspect was arrested shortly after the second stabbing incident at a farm near Louth.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Cox, head of crime at Lincolnshire Police, previously described the case as “one of the most tragic and upsetting investigations” he had dealt with.

Nobody else was injured at the property in High Holme Road but another young child was found there, police previously said.

Remanding Boulton into custody, Judge John Pini QC said: “I’m adjourning your case for a plea and trial preparation hearing.