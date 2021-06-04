How lockdown measures are being eased across the UK

Coronavirus – Fri Jul 31, 2020

Up to 30 people will be able to meet outdoors as restrictions are further eased in Wales from Monday.

The Welsh Government said the country will begin a phased move into alert level one from June 7, allowing for large outdoor events to resume.

Here is how restrictions are being relaxed across the four nations of the UK:

Thanks to the fantastic team effort across Wales to keep each other safe, coronavirus cases remain stable. We have the headroom to make further changes to the restrictions and start a phased move to Alert Level 1. I’ll outline some of the changes in the thread below. — Mark Drakeford (@fmwales) June 3, 2021

– What is happening in Wales?

Groups of up to 30 people can meet outdoors, including in private gardens, while up to three households will be able to meet indoors from June 7.

Larger organised events, such as concerts, football matches and sporting activities, will resume for up to 4,000 people standing and 10,000 people seated.

The phased relaxing of coronavirus measures will be reviewed ahead of June 21 to determine whether indoor events can restart.

Live performances are already allowed in hospitality venues, but they are still subject to strict public health restrictions.

Groups are currently limited to up to six people from six households, while two-metre distancing is required for audiences, and also for performers “as far as it is practical”.

(PA Graphics)

Wales moved to Alert Level 2 on May 17, with the reopening of indoor hospitality and entertainment venues.

The reopening of indoor service for pubs, restaurants, bars and cafes as well as entertainment venues like cinemas came alongside allowing up to 30 people to take part in organised indoor events and up to 50 people in organised outdoor events.

Up to 30 people are allowed at weddings, and the cap on the number of mourners attending funerals was lifted, in line with the safe capacity of the venue.

Secondary school pupils no longer need to wear face masks in class and communal areas, and university students could return to campus for in-person lectures.

The “stay in the UK” restriction was also lifted with people able to travel to “green list” countries without having to quarantine, provided they take one post-arrival test.

– What is happening in Scotland?

Plans to ease lockdown restrictions in much of Scotland have been paused, but the rules in Glasgow are set to relax from Saturday.

Glasgow, which had been under the strictest restrictions in Scotland, will see some relaxation of rules as the city moves to Level 2 from June 5.

On that date many island communities will move to Level 0 – the lowest level there is under the Scotland’s five tier system – while 15 council areas will step down to Level 1.

Edinburgh, Dundee and Stirling are among 13 local authority areas which will stay in Level 2 for the time being.

From Saturday 5 June, new #coronavirus protection levels will apply to most local authority areas across Scotland. Make sure you know what the rules will be in your area ⬇ — Scottish Government (@scotgov) June 1, 2021

It had been hoped that most of Scotland would be able to move to Level 1.

The announcement means businesses in some areas, such as soft play centres, will not be able to reopen as planned.

– What is happening in England?

Scientists continue to debate whether the Government should press ahead with the final stages of easing social restrictions later this month.

Downing Street has indicated Prime Minister Boris Johnson still sees nothing in the data to suggest the plan to end all legal lockdown restrictions on June 21 will need to be delayed.

From May 17, people in England have been able to meet outdoors in groups of up to 30, and indoors in groups of six, or two households.

Today we move forward to Step 3 of our cautious roadmap to freedom. This is what you need to know ↓ pic.twitter.com/mrAW6YYDRO — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) May 17, 2021

Pubs and restaurants can serve customers indoors, although they are limited to table service.

Other recreational venues such as cinemas, museums, theatres and concert halls were also allowed to reopen, although there are capacity limits on large events.

Up to 30 people are allowed at weddings, and the cap on the number of mourners attending funerals was lifted, in line with the safe capacity of the venue.

Secondary school pupils no longer need to wear face masks in class and communal areas, and university students could return to campus for in-person lectures.

The “stay in the UK” restriction was also lifted, with people able to travel to green-list countries without having to quarantine, provided they take one post-arrival test.

(PA Graphics)

– What is the latest in Northern Ireland?

Restaurants, cafes, bars and other hospitality venues in Northern Ireland can operate indoors, with six people allowed to sit together from unlimited households with table service only.

Although many coronavirus restrictions have eased, some regulations remain in place to help stop the spread of #COVID19. Continue to protect yourself & others by following public health advice. Find out more about what you can & cannot do: https://t.co/XteN1Ox9W3@niexecutive pic.twitter.com/HcXzHwQuQD — nidirect (@nidirect) June 1, 2021

Six people from no more than two households will also be able to meet in private homes and stay overnight.

All tourism accommodation as well as indoor visitor attractions including amusement arcades, bingo halls, museums, galleries and cinemas can also reopen.

A limit on the size of outdoor gatherings, including the number of spectators able to attend sporting fixtures, will increase to 500.

Schools can resume extra-curricular activities, indoor extra-curricular sports, outdoor inter-school sports and day educational visits.