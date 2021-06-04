Charles to host first major investiture ceremony since lockdowns began

Investitures at Buckingham Palace

The Prince of Wales is to host the first major investiture ceremony since the pandemic began, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Charles will present recipients with their honours at the event on June 23, being staged at St James’s Palace in central London under Covid guidelines.

Buckingham Palace is normally the venue for many of the ceremonies but the first is being held at St James’s Palace because of the on-going work to update the services at the Queen’s official London home.

Martin Clunes is made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Around 100 recipients are usually awarded their honours, from knighthoods to MBEs, at investitures, but it is understood the groups will be smaller to comply with Covid guidelines.

Windsor Castle, where the Queen has spent much of the pandemic, will also be the venue for a number of ceremonies.