Murder charge following fatal stabbing of mother and young son

Louth incident

Detectives have charged a 29-year-old man with murder after a mother and her young son were found stabbed to death.

Daniel Boulton is alleged to have killed his ex-partner Bethany Vincent and her nine-year-old son Darren Henson on Monday evening, Lincolnshire Police said.

Ms Vincent, 26, and her son suffered fatal stab wounds during an incident in High Holme Road, Louth, at around 8.29pm.

Boulton has also been charged with wounding with intent to resist arrest after an incident on Tuesday in which an off-duty police officer was stabbed in the Hubbard’s Hills area of the town.

The suspect was arrested shortly after the second stabbing incident at a farm near Louth.