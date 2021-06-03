Half of UK adults fully vaccinated against Covid-19, figures show

A patient receives a Covid-19 vaccination

Half of adults in the UK are estimated to have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, latest figures show.

The milestone comes a day after the Government announced that three-quarters of adults had received their first dose.

A total of 26,422,303 second doses have now been delivered since the vaccination rollout began almost six months ago.

This is the equivalent of 50.2% of all people aged 18 and over.

(PA Graphics)

In England, 22,442,383 second doses have been given – the equivalent of 50.7% of the adult population.

England is slightly ahead of the other three nations of the UK, with Scotland on 48.2% (2,137,618 second doses), Northern Ireland on 47.1% (684,398 second doses) and Wales on 45.9% (1,157,904 second doses).

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi tweeted: “Another important milestone today. 50% of all adults in the UK have had the protection of two doses. Thank you to a brilliant team. We keep going.”

The latest figures have been published by the UK’s four health agencies.

They also show that an estimated 75.5% of UK adults have now received a first dose of vaccine.

In Wales 85.7% of adults are estimated to have had a first jab, some way ahead of England (75.0%), Scotland (74.6%) and Northern Ireland (73.9%).