Boris Johnson receives second Covid vaccine dose

UK NewsPublished:

The news comes on the same day that half of adults in the UK are thought to have received both doses of a vaccine, according to new figures.

Coronavirus – Fri Mar 19, 2021
Coronavirus – Fri Mar 19, 2021

Boris Johnson has received his second dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

The Prime Minister got his jab at the Francis Crick Institute in central London on Thursday evening.

Mr Johnson received his first dose of the Astra Zeneca/Oxford vaccine at St Thomas’ Hospital in March.

HEALTH Coronavirus
(PA Graphics)

He spent several days in intensive care at the same hospital after contracting Covid-19 in Spring 2020.

The news comes on the same day that half of adults in the UK are thought to have received both doses of a vaccine, according to new figures, and a day after the Government announced that three quarters of adults had received their first dose.

A total of 26,422,303 second doses have now been delivered since the vaccination rollout began almost six months ago.

This is the equivalent of 50.2% of all people aged 18 and over.

In England, 22,442,383 second doses have been given – the equivalent of 50.7% of the adult population.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News