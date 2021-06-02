Three quarters of UK adults have had first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, figures show

Margaret Keenan becomes the first patient in the United Kingdom to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech covid-19 vaccine at University Hospital, Coventry, administered by nurse May Parsons (Jacob King/PA)

Three quarters of adults in the UK are estimated to have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, latest figures show.

A total of 39,585,665 first doses have now been delivered since the vaccination roll-out began almost six months ago.

This is the equivalent of 75.2% of all people aged 18 and over.

In Wales, 2,152,709 first doses have been given, the equivalent of 85.3% of the adult population.

This is well ahead of the other three nations of the UK, with England now on 74.7% (33,085,145 first doses), Scotland on 74.1% (3,286,261 first doses) and Northern Ireland on 73.1% (1,061,550 first doses).

A nurse preparing the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine (Jacob King/PA)

The latest figures have been published by the UK’s four health agencies.

They also show that an estimated 49.5% of UK adults are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, including half (50.0%) of adults in England.