Three quarters of UK adults have had first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, figures show

Three quarters of adults in the UK are estimated to have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, latest figures show.
A total of 39,585,665 first doses have now been delivered since the vaccination roll-out began almost six months ago.
This is the equivalent of 75.2% of all people aged 18 and over.
In Wales, 2,152,709 first doses have been given, the equivalent of 85.3% of the adult population.
This is well ahead of the other three nations of the UK, with England now on 74.7% (33,085,145 first doses), Scotland on 74.1% (3,286,261 first doses) and Northern Ireland on 73.1% (1,061,550 first doses).
The latest figures have been published by the UK’s four health agencies.
They also show that an estimated 49.5% of UK adults are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, including half (50.0%) of adults in England.
In Scotland 47.5% of adults are estimated to have received both doses, along with 46.5% in Northern Ireland and 45.1% in Wales.