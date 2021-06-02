Six arrested after teenager chased and stabbed to death in Birmingham

Kingstanding stabbing

Six people have been arrested following the murder of a 14-year old boy who was chased and stabbed to death in Birmingham.

West Midlands police have named the teenager as Dea-John Reid and said racist language was directed at him and his friends before the incident.

Dea-John’s family have paid tribute to the “incredibly talented young boy” and said the loss had affected everyone that he knew.

The incident occurred in College Road, Kingstanding, on Monday at around 7.30pm.

The teenager collapsed in the road and was pronounced dead a short time later.

A post-mortem examination confirmed he died from a stab wound to his chest.

Police said six people were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of murder and four men in their 30s and two boys aged 13 and 14 remain in custody.

The force said it was investigating racist language directed at Dea-John and his friends before the incident, and has referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over previous incidents involving the victim.

In a statement, the teenager’s family said: “This loss not only affects us but everyone Dea-John knew, we have lost a son, his siblings have lost a brother and others have lost a friend.

“The passing of this incredibly talented young boy will be felt by us all. How many more mothers will have to mourn for their sons for this to stop?”

They added: “We’d like to thank the emergency services for their diligence and support … and the public for their outpouring of love and support throughout this tragic and challenging time.”

Detective Chief Inspector Stu Mobberley, from West Midlands Police homicide unit, said: “As the investigation has progressed we now believe there was an incident involving Dea-John and his friends shortly before the murder.

“That quickly escalated, resulting in Dea-John’s tragic death.

“During this precursor incident racist language was directed at Dea-John and his friends; that’s now being investigated.

“We’re still appealing for witnesses, anyone who saw or heard anything that could help our investigation, to get in touch so we can build up a clear picture of what happened.”