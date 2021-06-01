What the papers say – June 1

A collection of British newspapers

Warnings about a third wave, doubts about the June 21 deadline for lifting restrictions, and other pandemic angles features on the nation’s front pages.

Schooldays in the UK will be extended by half an hour to allow students to catch up after pandemic disruptions, according to The Times.

Tuesday’s TIMES: “Longer school days in bid to help children catch up” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/OabWwC0tme — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) May 31, 2021

The Daily Telegraph leads on calls for G7 countries to give poorer nations Covid vaccines in order to tackle the emergence of new variants.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Give third world extra jabs to halt variants'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/tTlDSO4LVh — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 31, 2021

The Sun splashes with a rallying call under its “Jabs Army” campaign for people to be vaccinated in time to preserve the June 21 target for lifting restrictions.

Tomorrow's front page: Join The Sun's #JabsArmy in 50 hotspots and help beat the Indian Covid variant https://t.co/HWYcFgbajm pic.twitter.com/a5P947PgMU — The Sun (@TheSun) May 31, 2021

The Daily Mail starts a new campaign to “end the holiday Covid tests rip-off” in regard to fees on testing for travellers going abroad.

Metro, meanwhile, leads on a “third wave alert” which could derail reopening plans, with scientists warning Britain is on a “knife-edge” in the battle against the virus.

The Guardian also reports on scientists who are demanding a “rethink” on the June 21 deadline.

Guardian front page, 1 June 2021: Scientists demand rethink on 21 June end to lockdown pic.twitter.com/DoETM4xQY9 — The Guardian (@guardian) May 31, 2021

And the Daily Express leads on an upbeat tone with a “more jabs, more jobs” message about the economic recovery from the pandemic.

In other news, there has been a surge in European nationals seeking to stay in the UK ahead of the EU settlement deadline, The Independent reports.

Tuesday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “Surge in European nationals seeking help to stay in UK” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/eEP2ibPxZa — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) May 31, 2021

Police have failed to tackle racism from officers, with only 181 of 7,837 complaints leading to formal action, according to the i.

The Financial Times leads on a “revamp” for accountancy firm EY Europe which has sparked concerns that penalties arising from the Wirecard scandal might be shared beyond its German team.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 1 June https://t.co/8W6qtjOmDI pic.twitter.com/s9PwzAQDGL — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 31, 2021

The Daily Mirror carries the story of a baby whose NHS treatment for a spinal disorder has made him the “face of hope” for other young sufferers.