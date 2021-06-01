Who is in which tier under Scotland’s latest restrictions review?

Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon announced a number of changes to the coronavirus tier system of restrictions. This explains who is under which level, what that means and what the reaction has been so far.

– Level 0

Who is in this tier: Shetland, Orkney, the Western Isles – and a number of “small, remote islands”.

Pubs and other hospitality venues can shut under their local licensing laws, rather than abiding to a national curfew.

The maximum attendance at weddings and funerals will be 200 – rather than 100 at Level 1 and 50 at Level 2.

People can meet indoors in groups of up to four households.

From Saturday 5 June, new #coronavirus protection levels will apply to most local authority areas across Scotland. Make sure you know what the rules will be in your area ⬇ — Scottish Government (@scotgov) June 1, 2021

– Level 1

Who is in this tier: Highlands, Argyll and Bute, Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire, Moray, Angus, Perth and Kinross, Falkirk, Fife, Inverclyde, East Lothian, West Lothian, West Dunbartonshire, Dumfries an Galloway and the Scottish Borders.

Under these restrictions, eight people from three households can meet inside public spaces while, outdoors, the limit has increased to 12 people from 12 households.

It also means 100 people – rather than 50 – can attend weddings and funerals.

Soft play centres and funfairs can also reopen.

– Level 2

Who is in this tier: Glasgow, Edinburgh, Midlothian, Dundee, East Dunbartonshire, Renfrewshire and East Renfrewshire, North Ayrshire, South Ayrshire East Ayrshire, North Lanarkshire, South Lanarkshire, Clackmannanshire and Stirling.

People will be able to meet in homes in groups of no more than six, from a maximum of three households.

Pubs, restaurants and other hospitality venues can reopen for drinking indoors.

People can also travel from outside their local authority area to other parts of the country.

A number of venues will be allowed to reopen and outdoor adult contact sports can start again.

– Reaction

Business bodies have given a mixed reaction to the announcements.

The Scottish Tourism Alliance described the decision to move some council areas into Level 1 earlier than expected as a “huge boost”.

Marc Crothall, chief executive, said: “Today’s announcement by the First Minister that 15 local authority areas will move to Level 1 from Saturday, an earlier date than provisionally planned, will come as a huge boost for so many.

“This will, however, be undoubtedly met with a degree of disappointment for those in the 14 local authority areas which will not move to Level 1 at the same time, as so many had hoped would be the case in order to be able to trade in a more sustainable way.”

Andrew McRae, FSB policy chair, said: “Today’s changes really are two steps forward but one back for Scotland’s business community.

“Glasgow and large swathes of Scotland will be pleased to hear that some restrictions are to be lifted.

“But firms and communities in the rest of the country will be frustrated that progress has stalled.”

The Scottish Chamber of Commerce has called on the Scottish Government to provide more funding to businesses which are under in areas under tighter restrictions.

Liz Cameron, chief executive, said: “Today’s decision will be a great relief for some and disappointing for others.

“While some areas will be able to take advantage of further re-opening, other areas have hit another roadblock.