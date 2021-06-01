Man sought after woman and child found dead

We are urgently appealing for information or sightings of Daniel Boulton following the death of a woman and child in Louth.

You should not approach him but instead call 999 quoting Incident 445 of 31st May.

More info here: https://t.co/fVdNMeWIDn pic.twitter.com/SsAf2KiKFo

— Lincolnshire Police (@LincsPolice) June 1, 2021