What the papers say – May 31

The battle to vaccinate Britain before the target date for lifting Covid restrictions leads an array of topics on the Monday front pages.
The Daily Mirror hails the blend of warmer weather and the easing of Covid restrictions that has already taken place, covering a busy day on Bournemouth beach under the headline, “Taste of freedom”.
However, the Daily Express says Britain is still locked in a “race for freedom” to ensure all people older than 50 have had both immunisation jabs by the June 21 target for the easing of most restrictions.
The i also says the vaccination push is being “ramped up in a race to 21 June”, a story echoed by The Times.
Meanwhile, the Daily Mail says the impact of the pandemic on hospitals has had a “devastating” effect on the treatments of other problems, with some people waiting two years for hip and knee replacements.
Similarly, The Independent says the NHS is warning of the pressure on the hospital system in Britain’s tourism hotspots as more people have holidays in the country.
And plans for UK residents to have a vaccine passport are to be scrapped, according to The Daily Telegraph.
In other news, The Guardian says despite the lessons learnt from the Grenfell fire, combustible insulation has been put on 70 schools in Britain since the disaster.
The Financial Times reports watchdogs in the US are taking a more active role in regard to cryptocurrency.
And the Daily Star leads on a new hunt for UFOs.