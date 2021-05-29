What the papers say – May 29

A collection of British newspapers

Concerns over the easing of restrictions are again splashed across many of the nation’s front pages.

The Cambridge academic whose advice helped trigger the first lockdown tells The Guardian lifting restrictions in June will ensure “things will get bad very, very quickly”, while The Independent reports the latest statistics show “the virus is spreading exponentially”.

Guardian front page, Saturday 29 May 2021: Lifting lockdown in June is risky, warns key academic pic.twitter.com/GrGTYSkZ9f — The Guardian (@guardian) May 28, 2021

The Government is planning to keep facemasks and working from home guidance after June 21 if cases of the Indian coronavirus variant continue to rise, according to The Times.

TIMES: Plan to keep face masks if infections go on rising #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/S3pvdGeymj — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 28, 2021

The i weekend reports health chiefs hope a faster rate of vaccinations can slow down the start of the UK’s predicted third wave of Covid-19.

I WEEKEND: Fast second jabs to beat new variant #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/whPZDvQVfk — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 28, 2021

The Daily Telegraph has been told Prime Minister Boris Johnson will next month be urged by medical advisers to set out the “options and consequences” of vaccinating children, rather than the Government offering a firm recommendation.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'PM will be forced to decide on child jabs'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/G0wkL1RkXq — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 28, 2021

A campaign to help create a memorial for British victims of the pandemic in St Paul’s Cathedral has broken its £2.3 million fundraising target, the Daily Mail says.

The Mirror reports the “first ever drug shown to work against Alzheimer’s” could be available on the NHS in 2022.

Watchdogs are urged in the Daily Express to stop energy, mortgage, phone and broadband companies from “ripping off” customers of £4 billion every year via loyalty premiums, after the City regulator banned the practice in the insurance industry.

A key inflation gauge used by the US Federal Reserve registered its largest year-on-year jump since the 1990s in April, the FT Weekend reports.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Saturday May 29 https://t.co/rTjw9Hfan3 pic.twitter.com/5TuOWGxsby — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 28, 2021

And the Daily Star says experts have advised adopting a four-day week for environmental reasons could help save the planet.