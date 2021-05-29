Man due in court after shooting of black equal rights activist

Sasha Johnson (PA Video/PA)

A man will appear in court charged with conspiracy to murder over the shooting of black equal rights activist Sasha Johnson.

The 27-year-old Oxford graduate remains in a critical condition in hospital after being injured at a party in Peckham, south-east London in the early hours of Sunday.

People gathered at a vigil for equal rights activist Sasha Johnson at the bandstand in Ruskin Park, Camberwell, south London (PA)

Cameron Deriggs, 18, of Bromley Hill, Lewisham, was charged with conspiracy to murder and has been remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said.

On Wednesday five males were arrested in connection with the incident, and on Friday four of them were released on bail until a date in late June.