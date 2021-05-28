Trial date set for Sir Rod Stewart’s US assault case

Sir Rod Stewart

Sir Rod Stewart and his son are set to stand trial in the US after allegedly attacking a security guard at a luxury hotel.

However, a court in Florida heard the case may still be resolved before going before a jury in September.

The 76-year-old rocker and his son Sean, 40, were charged with simple battery following an alleged incident on New Year’s Eve 2019 at the Breakers Palm Beach Hotel in Palm Beach.

Security guard Jessie Dixon claims Sir Rod punched him in the ribs during a row over access to a private party in a children’s area.

Sean allegedly got “nose to nose” with Mr Dixon. Both men deny the charge.

During a hearing held over Zoom on Friday, Judge August Bonavita set a trial date for September 14.

The prosecution had asked for a convenient date for the alleged victim, who the court heard does not live in the state.

However, Asa O’Neill, for the prosecution, said his negotiations with Guy Fronstin, the Stewarts’ lawyer, may bring a resolution to the case before trial.

The judge said any updates in the case must be filed no later than 10 days before the trial.

Sir Rod and his son, who were charged in January 2020, were not on Zoom for the hearing.

At a previous hearing in March, Mr Fronstin said one issue had been preventing the resolution of the case.

Mr Dixon alleges the musician and his son were part of a group that objected to being denied entry to a private party in a children’s area, according to police documents.

When asked to leave, it is alleged Sir Rod and his group “began to get loud and cause a scene”, before Sean got “about nose to nose” with Mr Dixon.